The entire Ridge Racer series is special, but there are certain entries in Bandai Namco's legendary franchise that attract more affection than others.

Towards the top of that list, you'll find Ridge Racer Type 4, a 1998 PS1 exclusive that, for many people, is the shining apex of a series that sadly seems to have faded from relevance in its owner's eyes.

Games journalist and author of Perfect Organism: An Alien: Isolation Companion Andy Kelly has composed what must rank as the most heartfelt tribute to this remarkable game you'll find in print; as we reported a while back, One More Win is a high-quality fanzine focused entirely on Type 4, and succeeds in communicating just why this 32-bit racer is so highly regarded.

Kelly attacks the topic from multiple directions; he explains how the game's unique character-focused setup builds a lore that is almost always absent from this type of game – a vital human element which not only emotionally engages the player, but lends each race an added significance; success and failure on the track tangiably impact not just your own fortunes, but those of the hardworking team back at the garage.

He talks about the game's remarkably infectious soundtrack, which hasn't aged one jot despite the passage of time, and even delves into Namco's rich arcade history, which is referenced constantly throughout the Ridge Racer series via team names and car liveries. There's also a chapter devoted to the game's impeccable UI design, and one which investigates how Namco's analogue JogCon controller enriched the experience for truly dedicated players.

While Kelly hasn't been able to interview any of the staff involved with the game, he has drawn from contemporary interviews to ensure that their voices are heard. The end result is a fanzine which ironically makes you want to stop reading and boot the game up – perhaps the greatest praise you could possibly lavish on such a heartfelt passion project.

One More Win is now sold out in physical form, but you can download a digital copy here.