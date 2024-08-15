Classic arcade racing games might have fallen out of favour somewhat in recent times, but that doesn't mean developers have completely ignored them – as the existence of Perfect Lap proves.

Created by Majestic Technology, it's described as a mix between Auto Modellista And Ridge Racer Type 4, and is headed to Steam in the not-too-distant future.

Combining the former's cel-shaded look with the latter's tight controls, this could well turn out to be something of a winner for fans of this genre.

The developer has shared various videos of the game's development but is keen to stress that it remains a work in progress: