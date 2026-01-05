One of the most exciting hardware announcements of the past few years is Taki Udon's SuperStation One console, an FPGA system capable of running MiSTer cores that also supports original PS1 controllers and, via an optional dock, can run disc-based games for compatible platforms.

Complete SuperStation One units managed to make their way into the hands of paying customers at the close of 2025, and Taki Udon took this as the ideal time to unpack what sounds like a hectic year in his life.

"There are a lot of people who have been asking me to do post-mortems on some projects. I kind of just want to do a brief one on 2025 as a whole. 2025 was the most stressful that I've ever experienced in my entire life. There were a lot of highs, there were a lot of lows, there were a lot of points where I burnt out and then worked and then burnt out further, mainly pushing towards the goal of being able to finally release this project that has been eating away at the back of my mind for years. And we managed to do that just under the wire a couple days before Christmas. A lot of love went into this device here, and I hope that somehow, of the pain and suffering that went into this is counterbalanced by people that find enjoyment with this labor of love that I worked on for so long.

I'm really proud of all of the work that we did this year, and I'm really happy that a lot of you watching this video right now me enough to purchase this product. But I have to say that I'm hoping that 2026 is far less stressful than 2025."

Taki Udon also took the time to show off the SuperStation One's aforementioned dock in a new video:





Japanese PS1 games are super cheap. Region free PS1 = ❤️Japanese PS1 games are super cheap. pic.twitter.com/r6sQ17Mw6r January 4, 2026

You can pre-order a SuperStation One for $200 here, with a shipping date of Q1 2026 or earlier, according to Taki Udon.