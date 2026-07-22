FPGA developer blahm1d has just released an MiSTer FPGA core for Midway's Wolf Unit arcade board – something that many assumed was impossible.

NBA Hangtime and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 are currently playable via the core, but Pixel Cherry Ninja is reporting that the rest of the library will follow soon – and that means Mortal Kombat 3, WWF WrestleMania, NHL: 2-on-2 Open Ice Challenge, NBA Maximum Hangtime and Rampage World Tour.





What a… Midway Wolf Unit has just dropped on #MiSTerFPGA , and it's looking fantastic. @blahm1d has come out of nowhere with this FREE GIFT to the community. The rest of the Wolf Unit library will follow soon, including UMK3, Rampage World Tour, WWF WrestleMania, and more.What a… pic.twitter.com/mOa8vJmO8I July 20, 2026

The big selling point here is that this has apparently been done without the help of AI – although there appears to be some confusion, as blahm1d makes widespread use of GenAI imagery and states that they "use AI unabashedly here" in their initial post. Mixed messages much?

To add to the confusion, blahm1d has published a not-entirely-serious statement regarding AI use on their Patreon page:

"Let us address the pathetic rumors spreading across the dark web. There are haters claiming that the assets for my upcoming Egyptian-themed first-person shooter, Tomb (it rhymes with doom, try to keep up), are being generated by artificial intelligence. Adios, turd nuggets. This is a complete fabrication. Did I create 14,000 lines of flawless C++ code, full-color level beat sheets, and highly detailed Steam banner assets in exactly 14 seconds? Yes. But that is because my brain operates at 4.2 teraflops. People see the photorealistic sarcophagi in Tomb and scream, "He used generative AI! No human can paint that fast!" Fools. I sit in the pitch black, close my eyes, and manually type out the raw hexadecimal color codes for every single pixel. It’s called being elite. And for the record, the fact that some of the mummies in my game occasionally have six fingers or overlapping teeth is a stylistic choice. It represents the genetic mutation of the ancient pharaohs. It is absolutely not an artifact of an AI prompt. I don't even know what a prompt is."

blahm1d has hinted that Rampage World Tour is coming next: