Konami has announced via its official Bomberman account on Twitter/X that it will be pulling the plug on its Apple Arcade exclusive Bomberman game, Amazing Bomberman, later this month.

According to the game's official website, Amazing Bomberman will end its service and operations on Apple Arcade on May 15th, and will no longer be playable at all from May 29th.

At the moment, there is currently no other way to play the game, besides through Apple Arcade, and it doesn't appear like that is going to change anytime soon either, with Konami having yet to announce any plans to port the title. This means that you might only have a few weeks to experience the game for yourself before it disappears for good.

Released in August 2022, Bomberman was pitched by its developers at the time "as a new type of Bomberman that can be played quickly in your spare time before reaching the next station." Similar to other games in the series, it saw players being stuffed into mazes with NPCs and other players, with the goal being to blow each other up. This time around, though, there was a much greater emphasis on the music selection, and the art was also given a fresh new look to bring out this new "lo-fi taste".





Due to various circumstances, the game will be discontinued on May 29, 2025, and will no longer be playable from this day on.



Writing about the situation online, a spokesperson for Konami said the closure was "due to multiple factors" but didn't elaborate on what exactly these factors were. It also thanked customers for their "enthusiastic support of the game" and expressed the development team's "deepest gratitude" to those who had been enjoying the title.

This isn't the first time Konami has shut down a new Bomberman game after only a few years of operation. Back in December 2022, Konami also ended support for Super Bomberman R Online — a free-to-play online game that was originally released for Google Stadia before coming to consoles.

At the time, Konami credited that game's cancellation to "various circumstances" but again, refused to go into any details on what these circumstances were, stating that it was planning to move forward with "new projects".

No such commitment was made as part of Amazing Bomberman's termination announcement.