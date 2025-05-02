Nintendo's WaveBird wireless controller for the GameCube is considered to be one of the best pads ever made, but as time goes on, finding a controller with its all-important receiver is getting harder and harder—within a reasonable budget, at least.

James Smith (AKA loopj) has created the solution. The open-source WavePhoenix project allows you to build a replacement receiver for less than $5. The receiver uses a cheap, off-the-shelf wireless module—the RF-BM-BG22C3—and this can either be hand-wired or assembled onto a custom PCB.

"WaveBirds are incredible controllers, but original receivers are getting harder to find and more expensive," says Smith. "I'm hoping WavePhoenix gives a second life to WaveBirds whose owners have lost their receivers."

I'm excited to finally release the first public version of WavePhoenix, my open-source implementation of a Nintendo WaveBird receiver - https://t.co/X78fKJjPnf April 25, 2025

"The reference hardware (the mini receiver) is 1/3rd the size of an original WaveBird receiver," Smith adds. "It supports 'virtual pairing' - you can set the wireless channel by pressing X+Y on a nearby WaveBird controller. No channel wheel needed! The firmware also supports over-the-air updates via Bluetooth, so you can update the firmware without opening the case."

Smith says he doesn't plan on selling these himself, but he's "hoping someone will take the design and make a few bucks selling them."

If you fancy making one of these yourselves, you can find all the instructions here.