If you're a seasoned retro gamer who has already spent some time modding and upgrading your existing consoles for the HD age, then you'll no doubt have heard the name Pixel FX before.

The company has produced internal HDMI mods for systems such as PS1, PS2 and Dreamcast, and now its Retro GEM board has been given compatibility with the GameCube, bringing crisp visuals to Nintendo's boxy console.

Always with its finger on the pulse, YouTube channel Macho Nacho Productions has produced a video which shows the mod off, and also includes a step-by-step guide on how to install it—which is quite a bit of work, if we're honest.

You'll need to be savvy with a soldering iron if you want to upgrade your GameCube with this kit, or, failing that, you'll need to source someone who is.

On the upside, the results are fantastic—although, as the video notes, some people may find that external HDMI adapters like the GCHD might be a better choice, if you're able to combine them with a scaler like the RetroTink 4K.