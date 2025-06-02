The original Dreamcast version of Sega's action roller-skating Jet Set Radio turns 25 later this year.

And so, to celebrate, the California-based company ThemSkates revealed last week it will be partnering with Sega to release a bunch of new Jet Set Radio merchandise (thanks Sega Informant).

The collection, which is called ThemSkates x Sega, will include a mixture of items, ranging from t-shirts, hats, and stickers (featuring the Jet Set Radio 25th anniversary logo and the game's original iconography) to a pair of Jet Set Radio-branded skates.

These skates will feature a lime green design with the game's original logo on the heel as well as a bunch of art on the wheels and the underside of the boot depicting fan favourite characters like Professor K, Gum, and Piranha. They will also use ThemSkates' all-new 901 shell, as well as its new antirocker frame.

Here are the names of each item, and how much they are expected to cost:

Pre-orders are available now from the ThemSkates website. Shipping is expected to begin in August of this year.