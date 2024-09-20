Streaming platform Antstream Arcade recently launched on PS4 and PS5, bringing with it over 1300 vintage games to play via a subscription.

There are already a selection of PS1 titles available on the service, but studio head Mike Rouse (who also runs the Retro Gamer Boy YouTube channel) has revealed that many more are on the way.

Speaking to GameRant, Rouse said:

We actually have a ton of PlayStation games already licensed. So what we do look at is what games release in what week, and we try to balance it across the different types of platforms we have, the different genres we have, and the needs that people have. So if the community is calling out for more PlayStation, we'll look at doing more PlayStation stuff. We've probably got another 50 already licensed PlayStation games, and there's more being licensed all the time.

According to GameRant, Rouse says Antstream is also looking at adding more recent systems to its service, with PS2 and GameCube being referenced specifically.

In case you weren't aware, Antstream uses cloud technology to stream games to a wide range of devices, including consoles, phones and computers.