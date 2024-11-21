D4 Enterprise has revealed that it will be bringing Bothtec's sidescrolling action RPG The Scheme to Nintendo Switch next week, on November 28th, 4Gamer reports.

The rerelease will be part of D4 Enterprise's ongoing EGGCONSOLE series, which is a collection of retro reissues that are based on games that were originally launched for classic Japanese computers (like the PC-88 and MSX). These games are often unlocalized but typically come packaged along with an English main menu and a "How to Play" section to provide tips for Western players, unfamiliar with Japanese, on getting started.

Just to give you some background on The Scheme, in case you're interested in giving it a go, it was originally released for the PC-88 back in 1988, and has often been described online as a mix of Metroid and Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, with players controlling Mars Rhea, the king of the planet Rhea, on a quest to stop an evil organization called the Hell Stones.

It was programmed back in the day by Shinobu Hayashi, who later went to work on the Master System version of Sonic the Hedgehog, and notably features music from the legendary Japanese composer Yuzo Koshiro (which was rearranged last year for a new soundtrack release from Limited Run Games).

Here are some screenshots of the game: