Netflix's Castlevania animated series has been a critical and commercial success, running for five seasons, with a sixth on the way.

It's been so popular that it has perhaps even overtaken the video game series upon which it is based in terms of fame – but, just like any commissioned series, it isn't immune from the threat of cancellation.

Director Samuel Deats has taken to Twitter to announce that season two of Castlevania: Nocturne (which focuses on Richter Belmont) has "mostly wrapped" and that he and his team are taking a break.

However, he adds that if you want to see a third season of the Nocturne story arc, you need to make sure you support the upcoming second season.





"For those of you wondering, now that Castlevania: Nocturne S2 is mostly wrapped, we're going on hiatus until release and we find out if we're getting renewed," says Deats. "It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support S2 when it releases!"

Netflix is notorious for cancelling popular shows if they fail to retain or build their audience, irrespective of critical response.

The original four seasons of the Castlevania series ran from 2017 to 2021, were penned by Warren Ellis and are based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse and Castlevania: Curse of Darkness.

Castlevania: Nocturne made its debut in 2023 and is largely based on Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It was renewed for a second season in October 2023, which will air in January 2025.