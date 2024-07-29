The ColecoVision name carries quite a bit of weight with retro gamers. The original console was a powerful rival to the Atari VCS and Intellivision, and was host to some excellent arcade ports and original games – but when the North American games industry crashed in 1983, all of that good work was sadly undone.

Even so, the name has resurfaced more than once in the past few decades, and it's back again, this time as a MAME cabinet which costs over two grand.

"Nearly 42 years after the original console revolutionized home gaming, ColecoVision is proud to announce the launch of the ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Cabinet," says the press release. "This new product, developed in partnership with American Gear Company, combines the classic charm of the iconic 1982 console with cutting-edge technology, offering nostalgia and innovation to retro gaming enthusiasts and modern gamers alike."

The cab is fashioned from birch, and has a powder-coated steel control deck, Industrious Lorenzo and Suzo-Happ components, a 32-inch HD display, trackball, sub-woofer and WiFi. The odd thing is that it appears to run unlicensed ROMs, making it little more than a MAME cab with fancy branding.

If that still doesn't put you off, then you can head over here to part with $2,300 and secure yourself a cabinet today.