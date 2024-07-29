30 years ago today, Konami released Policenauts on the NEC PC-9821 – a game which, following the equally brilliant Snatcher, continued Hideo Kojima's obsession with fusing movies and video games.

A hard sci-fi story which places the player in the shoes of LA detective Jonathan Ingram – who was previously an astronaut who was found in cryosleep after 24 years – Policenauts hit Japanese store shelves on July 29th, 1994. It mixes visual novel elements with action-based scenes, creating one of Kojima's most memorable stories.

The 30th anniversary of the release of "POLICENAUTS". 30 years ago, the NEC PC-9821 series was quietly sold at electronics stores. I was 30 years old. I’d actually started planning the project back in 1990. It took a long time to launch due to frequent department transfers, from… pic.twitter.com/nBJ5b7SVQf July 29, 2024

Amazingly, though, despite being released across multiple platforms – including the PS1, 3DO and Saturn – Policenauts has never been officially localised into English. Fan-translations exist, however.

Kojima would move on to Metal Gear Solid, arguably his most famous work, but he had plans for a second game, which sadly never got off the ground.