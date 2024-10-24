The retro designer, developer, and manufacturer Humble Bazooka has announced on social media that they are currently working on a new plug & play adapter that will be able to turn your existing Sega Saturn 3D control pad (or the "Multi-Controller" as it is known in Japan) into a modern Bluetooth controller.

If you happen to own a Sega Saturn 3D control pad, you may already be aware that some wired solutions do exist to turn the old controller into a modern gamepad for PC and other devices, with the most famous being the GeekyPad — a USB-C adaptor from the Japanese hardware developer Geekyfab. For those who want a wireless option, though, this could potentially be the solution they've been looking for, allowing them to get even more use out of their old hardware.

For the past two years, I've been working on a few Bluetooth drop in PCBs for various controllers. I'm finally comfortable sharing the first release in this series of products I'm calling "BLE Shift". The first adapter will be a plug and play device for the #SegaSaturn 3D pad. A… pic.twitter.com/SsFh8P8U9B October 23, 2024

According to Humble Bazooka, this will reportedly be the first in a new series of products under the title "BLE Shift" and has been produced with the help of @GamingNJncos, who previously posted a proof of concept for a similar device over on GitHub called the BLE-3D.

Thee BLE-3D was said to be compatible with Windows, Linux, and Steamdeck, alongside all supported BlueRetro consoles, including Neo Geo, SuperGun, JAMMA, Atari 2600/7800, Master System, NES, PCE / TG16, Mega Drive / Genesis, SNES, CD-i, 3DO, Jaguar, Saturn, PSX, PC-FX, JVS (Arcade), Virtual Boy, N64, Dreamcast, PS2, GameCube & Wii. So it will be interesting to see whether that is still the case here when more information is finally revealed, along with the price and pre-order information.

We'll keep an eye out for more information when it arrives.