Sega is releasing a new 2-CD set of music from Sonic Team's cult classic action game Burning Rangers in Japan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sega Saturn, it's been announced.

The Sega Saturn was released in Japan on November 22nd, 1994, though Burning Rangers wasn't released for the console until February 1998.

The new soundtrack CD will be supervised by Naofumi Hataya, one of the game's three composers, and is available to pre-order from Sega's Wave Master store now for ¥3,630 (tax included).

The first CD will include a remastered version of the game's entire soundtrack, including fan favourite songs like "Burning Hearts - Angels With Burning Hearts", "We Are Burning Rangers", and "I Just Smile". The second disc, meanwhile, will contain remixed tracks, an early unreleased demo of "Burning Rangers - Angels With Burning Hearts" that featured in promotional videos, and a few karaoke versions.

As you may expect, its release date will fall on November 22nd in Japan, in order to properly coincide with the anniversary of the Sega Saturn's release.

Sadly, there is sill no news on whether the soundtrack will also be available to order overseas, with none of the usual third parties making an announcement as of yet. So this may be one you'll have to import yourself if you aren't able to live without it.