Yu Suzuki's classic racing simulation F355 Challenge is back online, thanks to the efforts of fans.

Developer Flyinghead has restored the game's online functionality, which includes the ability to upload your best times and download ghost cars to challenge yourself against.

Unfortunately, there's no online multiplayer, but that was never included in the original game; instead, you need to connect two consoles locally to race with another human.

F355's online mode was apparently live until 2006, when Sega closed it down.

August 10, 2024

The online portion of the game is accessed via the game disc itself, but can also be accessed when playing via emulation.

Originally released in arcades in 1999, using the Sega Naomi Multiboard system, F355 Challenge was ported to the Dreamcast in 2000. It would later be ported to the PS2 in 2002. That version lacks the ability to upload rankings to the internet.