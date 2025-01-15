Staff behind some of the most famous Japanese game franchises of all time are banding together to work on a new title that will be published by legendary shmup firm Cave.

Currently operating under the working title 'Kamitsuku Project', the game is described as a “plunder battle game” which will showcase fights between three teams of three (thanks, Automaton West). Cave made the announcement during its financial earnings presentation, which was published on January 14th.

The game is in development at Baobab Game Studios and will be published by Cave subsidiary Deluxe Games. It's not coming for a while yet, though – the release is expected between 2026 and 2028.

Baobab is led by former Capcom designer, director and producer Noritaka Funamizu, who worked on the likes of Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Devil May Cry during his tenure with the company.

The famous Akira Nishitani – designer of Street Fighter II – is also involved, as is Xenoblade character designer Raita Kazama. Finally, Yoko Shimomura – who has worked on music in Kingdom Hearts, Street Fighter II and Final Fight – is on board to create the soundtrack.