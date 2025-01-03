The 3DO Interactive Multiplayer is the latest console to get the FPGA treatment.

FPGA developer srg320 has shown off some work-in-progress footage of the core in action, showing titles like Flashback, GEX, Primal Rage, Samurai Shodown and Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

The core is in development for the MiSTer FPGA system, but could potentially come to other FPGA-based platforms in the future – once it's finished, of course.

That means that two of 1993's biggest hardware releases are now replicated in FPGA form – Atari's ill-fated Jaguar recently got its own FPGA core.

An attempt to create a VHS-style hardware standard for video games, 3DO was spearheaded by EA founder Trip Hawkins. It would attract the support of companies such as Panasonic, Goldstar and Sanyo, but only sold an estimated two million units globally.