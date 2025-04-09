This week's Arcade Archives release will be Konami's 1988 top-down shooter Gangbusters, which is otherwise known as Crazy Cop in Japan. It will be released across Nintendo Switch and PS4 on Thursday, April 10th (h/t: Famitsu).

First hitting the arcades back in the late 80s, Gangbusters tasks up to two players with taking on the role of the policemen Smith and Wesson, as they try to bring down the Dagrus gang — a misfit group of enemies comprised of sunglasses-wearing sharks, and characters with names like Mr. Poo and Miami Jack.

After the gang robs a local bank, Smith and Wesson must take the streets to stop the group's rampage, shooting bad guys and subduing criminals to load into a police van.

There are five levels in total, with the first four stages being based on urban locations like a main street, a set of back alleys, a dock, and a railway yard. It also includes one of the cooler name-entry screens we've seen in gaming, with players having to shoot letters on a firing range target to enter their scores.

As you might expect from the description above, the game features a ton of humour and should be well worth picking up, if you've been looking for a ridiculous arcade shooter to dive into.