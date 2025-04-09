The French game developer 2 Point 21 has announced that it is working on a remake of the 1997 action-adventure title Little Big Adventure 2 for PC, entitled Little Big Adventure: Purple Empire.

The announcement was made yesterday across the studio's website and social media channels, with the developer posting a link to the game's Steam page, and debuting the first initial piece of concept art.

The news follows the launch of Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest last November — a remake of the first game in the series for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC — that featured all-new visuals, new music, and various quality-of-life improvements.





We're pleased to announce that the development for Little Big Adventure - Purple Empire has officially begun. The journey continues. pic.twitter.com/Y4ycEBRKbs April 8, 2025

Reviewing this title, our friends over at Nintendo Life called the title "a quirky adventure game", but gave it a 5/10, stating at the time that it suffered from "a lack of polish" and from removing the game's mood system and revamping the game's isometric camera. Nevertheless, it is now sitting at a "very positive" rating on Steam after 628 reviews, suggesting it has potentially gone over well with fans of the series.

With Little Big Adventure: Purple Empire, 2 Point 21 is promising a "passionately reworked version" of the Adeline Software title that debuted on computers in the '90s, but hasn't revealed much besides the following synopsis:

"With the threat of Funfrock eliminated, Twinsen lives happily with Zoe on Citadel Island. But a threat from elsewhere appears... Equipped with a mysterious tunic and a magic ball, Twinsen embarks on an incredible journey to another planet: Zeelich. Travel from planet to planet, meet memorable characters, solve puzzles and prevent the Twinsun invasion!"

We'll try to keep you updated on any news or announcements as they become available.