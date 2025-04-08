The accessory maker 8BitDo isn't a stranger to releasing products inspired by the NES.

In the past, for instance, it notably released an NES-inspired design for its Retro Mechanical Keyboard — one that we ended up reviewing rather favorably back in 2023, calling it "one of the more pleasant mechanical keyboards we've used" and "a solid recommendation".

And it seems the company isn't done just yet with pulling on people's nostalgia for the classic Nintendo machine with yesterday seeing the announcement of a new NES-themed design for its Retro R8 Mouse, which debuted last November, alongside the 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition (h/t: Notebook Check).

Whereas the original R8 Mouse was a green transparent colour with reprogrammable buttons coloured after the face buttons on the original Xbox controller, the "8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse - N Edition" as it is being called features an off-white design with red and grey accents, designed to mimic the colour scheme of the popular 8-bit console.

It looks to be a perfect companion to the Retro Mechanical Keyboard, and is said to come with the following features:

Inspired by the Classics. A seamless match for your Retro Keyboard.

Built with PAW 3395 Sensor.

Charging dock as signal extension.

Kailh Sword GM X Micro Switches - Engineered for up to 100 million clicks.

Customizable control - Programmable buttons, left/right-hand mode switching, DPI adjustment with 6 levels, and polling rate adjustment via Ultimate Software V2.

3 connection modes - Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or wired USB-C for flexible connectivity.

It is currently available to pre-order on Amazon, and on 8BitDo's store for $49.99. Shipments are expected to start going out on May 22nd.