Anbernic, one of the leading makers of emulation handhelds, has said it will be suspending all orders to the United States following President Donald Trump's introduction of tariffs on Chinese-made goods (thanks, Gizmodo).

"Due to changes in U.S. tariff policies, we will be suspending all orders shipping from China to the United States starting today," says Anbernic, which has produced a long line of portable devices focused on retro emulation. "We strongly recommend prioritizing products shipped from our U.S. warehouse, which are currently not affected by import duties and can be purchased with confidence."

Anbernic adds that any customer who has "encountered any customs fees during this transitional period" should get in touch "to find a suitable solution."

The company has been making emulation handhelds since 2017 and has produced models such as the RG34XX, RG35XX SP, RG Cube, RG ARC, RG Nano and RG351.

Should things change regarding Trump's tariffs—and let's face it, he's been so inconsistent this could all be over in a month—then Anbernic says it will issue a statement. "As soon as we receive confirmed updates regarding import duties, we will promptly inform our customers and publish our revised policy on the website. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and continued support."

Anbernic's statement could trigger a domino effect as other Chinese manufacturers take action. Companies such as AYANEO, Retroid and PowKiddy are all based in China and will also be impacted by Trump's 145% tariff.