If you happen to own an Evercade VS, you will probably already know that the Namco Museum Collection 1 and 2 have for the longest time been considered incompatible with the retro home console, thanks to licensing issues between Blaze Entertainment and Namco.

As a result, if you wanted to experience the classic collections yourself, you would either have to invest in a handheld version of the Evercade console or turn to unofficial methods to try to get around these limitations and unlock the cartridge's content. As far as we know, this still seemed to be the case up until earlier this month, which is when an update was pushed for the console without much fanfare, removing these limitations and allowing users to finally enjoy both collections on VS hardware.

The news first came to our attention, thanks to a post yesterday on the Official Evercade Group on Facebook from Miguel Montesino, which stated, "Obviously the Namco Carts work on the Evercade VS". However, it seems that this update was encountered even earlier than that, with the retro enthusiast Crazy Burger posting a video several days ago on April 16th where he brought attention to "his very accidental discovery" and showed the games running on the machine.

If you're tuned in at all to the Evercade community on social media, you'll know this has been a feature that a lot of people have been requesting for a while now. So it seems weird that Blaze hasn't been louder about the update and sent people running to their consoles to check it out themselves.

In fact, because of the company's relative silence on the update, some even suggested this may have been done in error, leading a few people to reach out to Blaze directly to ask whether this was a permanent change or simply a mistake.

In response, Blaze simply stated "All cartridges are now compatible" and asked users to check their website for any frequently asked questions.

