Evercade fans are getting a second helping of Gremlin Graphics goodness thanks to the announcement of a new cartridge collection.

Gremlin Collection 2 will ship on a Giga Cart and will include four PS1 titles: Loaded, Re-Loaded, Hogs of War and Buggy.

Loaded and its sequel, Re-Loaded, are top-down shooters with amazing artwork by Garth Ennis (Vertigo Comics) and Greg Staples (2000AD). The 1995 original, known in Japan as Blood Factory, was a key early release for PlayStation in the West.

Hogs of War is a turn-based strategy title which gained very positive reviews at the time of release, and features the vocal talents of the late, great Rik Mayall. It's also famous for having an unintentionally long running promotional campaign.

Buggy, on the other hand, is somewhat less well-regarded today. Released in North America as Team Losi RC Racer, it scored some pretty dismal reviews when it launched in 1998.

Blaze Entertainment is excited to announce Gremlin Collection 2, a brand-new multi-game giga cartridge featuring four classic 32-bit titles from Gremlin Interactive. This collection highlights the studio’s contributions to multiple gaming genres, delivering thrilling gameplay experiences that remain as engaging as ever. Featuring a mix of explosive top-down action, tactical warfare, and fast-paced racing, Gremlin Collection 2 offers a wide range of experiences for Evercade players. These games represent the 32-bit era of Gremlin Interactive outside of their critically acclaimed Actua series. These games solidified Gremlin as a pioneering force in the gaming industry, and it’s a testament to their quality that they continue to be beloved by fans worldwide.

Gremlin Collection 2 will retail for for £24.99, $29.99, and €29.99 and launches in June 2025. Pre-orders open on April 1st, 2025.