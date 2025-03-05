When Blaze updated its Evercade handheld back in 2022, one of the key features it added to the EXP version was a TATE button which allowed users to experience vertically-oriented arcade games the way they were supposed to be played.

As we noted in our review, while this was a cool feature to have—especially when there are so many games in the Evercade library which support it—holding the system vertically isn't ideal, as it tends to feel a bit top-heavy and there's not enough room to grip it properly.

It seems that Blaze is aware of this, as it recently launched a TATE grip for the EXP and EXP-R devices. Priced at £17.99 / $19.99, this two-pronged plastic accessory bolts onto the left-hand side of the console, offering a more comfortable playing experience.

Constructed from high-quality and robust-feeling plastic, the TATE grip is available in EXP white or EXP-R grey, with both variants being otherwise identical outside of their colouring. Fitting the grip is easy; you don't need to apply much pressure to get it to lock into place, with the console's TATE button acting as a means of securing it. To release the unit, you press the TATE button down and then slide the grip off.

While it's a reasonably snug fit, there is some movement, even when the TATE grip is locked into place. There have been reports that there's a difference in fit between the EXP and EXP-R models, which results in a looser fit. As I've only got the original EXP to test, I can't vouch for that—but I certainly didn't find that it impacted my overall enjoyment (Blaze has also confirmed to me that there's no difference in size when it comes to the grip or the Evercade EXP systems, so the fit should be uniform across all combinations of the two).

Even so, the only thing holding your Evercade console in place is that tiny TATE button, which, in all honestly, could have done with being a little larger to ensure a snugger fit—or the hole on the TATE grip could have been made smaller, but that might have made it harder to press down. This is one of the side-effects of the TATE grip being (presumably) designed after the launch of the original console—had it been designed in tandem, then Blaze could have ensured the two bonded in a more robust manner.

Regardless of this minor complaint, the TATE grip really makes the Evercade's vertical games come to life; it's comfortable to use and, while it does look a little awkward, drastically improves performance when playing TATE-compatible games—and there are plenty of those on the system these days.

The Evercade EXP comes pre-loaded with some Capcom titles which support TATE (1943, Mercs and Legendary Wings being some examples), while the Toaplan collection (comprised of four different cartridges) is positively bursting with vertically-scrolling shmups, including Truxton, Truxton II, Tiger-Heli, Dogyuun, Batsugun, FixEight and Fire Shark.

If you're a shmup fan, then the TATE grip is a pretty essential purchase. Those of you who haven't felt the need to use Evercade EXP's TATE mode all that much might be harder to convince, however; while there are some examples of TATE games which aren't shmups (Toaplan's Ghox being one notable example), it's clear that vertically-scrolling shooters use this feature most.

Makes playing TATE games on Evercade EXP so much more enjoyable

High-quality plastic

Won't break the bank in terms of cost Not as snug a fit as it could be

If you don't play many TATE mode games, then it's not going to be of much use

Great 8/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.