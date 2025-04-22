Over on Twitter recently, Samuel Deats, a director on Netflix's Castlevania and Castlevania Nocturne series, put out a tweet asking fans what video game they want him and his team at Powerhouse Animation Studios to work on next. And the replies so far have been pretty interesting.

Deats' original tweet was published in response to an earlier post from PC Gamer on social media, asking which video game people would want to get an anime spin-off, and seems to have generated a fair bit of conversation online, with various fans chiming in to offer their thoughts.

Some of the suggestions we've seen so far, for instance, include Nintendo properties like Metroid and Fire Emblem, Sega arcade classics like Altered Beast, and FromSoftware titles like Bloodborne and Elden Ring.

What might you like to see me and my team animate some day? 🤔😁 https://t.co/j8wGcaICpk April 21, 2025

It was in response to the suggestion of working on a Final Fantasy animated project, however, that Deats seemed to get particularly excited, telling his followers that he would love to tackle the sixth or second entry in the series if given half the chance:

"[Final Fantasy] 6 is really close to my heart (my wife walked down the aisle to Terra's theme!) so that would be really meaningful to me, but even taking a less-loved title like [Final Fantasy] 2 and breathing new life into it would be a blast (Firion deserves more love!)."

Obviously, this is all hypothetical, so we're not expecting a Final Fantasy VI or Final Fantasy II animation to drop onto Netflix anytime soon. But we can't help but imagine what it would look like to see Powerhouse lend its talents to the classic games.

We should mention, in the past, Final Fantasy has been adapted a few times into the format of an anime series, with the most famous examples being 1994's Final Fantasy: The Legend of the Crystals (which served as a sequel to Final Fantasy V), Final Fantasy: Unlimited, and the net series Brotherhood Final Fantasy XV. One more couldn't hurt, though — could it?

What would you like to see the Powerhouse Animation team work on next? Let us know in the comments!