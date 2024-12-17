Nisso's MSX rescue action game Aqua Polis SOS is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop later this week, as part of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE label.

Originally released in 1983 for MSX computers, the single-screen arcade-style game tasks players with piloting a submarine to the bottom of the ocean to rescue trapped personnel from an underwater city, before transporting them back to a mother ship waiting above the surface. However, this is much easier said than done, with the submarine only being equipped with enough room for one additional person (meaning you'll have to make repeated trips to collect the five survivors required to move onto the next stage) and various obstacles like torpedoes and underwater mines often blocking the most convenient route to the ocean floor.

Just in case that isn't difficult enough either, there is also an additional mechanic thrown in where you have to keep a close eye on your fuel meter as you travel (as it depletes rather quickly), forcing you to occasionally top up at the mother ship.

Aqua Polis SOS will be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop on December 19th, 2024, and will cost £5.39 /$6.49. It will also come with a gallery of artwork, as well as an English "How to Play" section. But, unlike other EGGCONSOLE releases, there is no scene selection here, given the lack of chapters.