If you like your retro first-person shooters to be colourful, gory, and feature extravagant, larger-than-life characters, then Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation could be exactly the game you're looking for.

Released earlier this month exclusively on Steam, the "fast-action" shooter has previously been described by its creators as "half game, half cartoon" and features detailed hand-drawn graphics, gallons of blood, and a charismatic "cigar-huffing", "hot pink-wearing" ship captain as its lead. It is the creation of a small studio, called Ciaran Games, and was built using GZDoom, a fork of the ZDoom source port of the original Doom games.

As you'll see, though, from looking at any of the screenshots or trailers that are already available, the Doom resemblance is pretty much non-existent, with Captain Wayne instead featuring a much more humorous and far less hellish take on the popular genre.

The story of the game sees players step into the shoes of the titular sailor, as he is attacked by mercenaries and marooned on Orca Isle. Shipless and hunted by the merciless mercenary group, the Killer Whales, he finds himself turning to his trusty shotgun arm, Ol' Reliable, and his personal stash of explosives, to get him out of the jam, blasting his way through the waves of enemies that dare to get in his way.

In total, the game features 8 humongous areas to explore, from a picturesque resort to ancient ruins, which will end up taking players all across Orca Isle, in their quest to defeat the Killer Whales and get back their ship.

Here are some of the features you can expect:

-Witness an elaborately hand-drawn, action-packed epic inspired by the FPS greats! -Make use of the many devastating weapons in Wayne’s arsenal and achieve maximum destruction! -Explore dangerous locales through 8 humongous areas all across Orca Isle! -HALF GAME, HALF CARTOON! Delight in the Captain’s depth-defying tale in CAMPAIGN MODE as you view tons of animated cutscenes exploring his adventure. -Experience a high-octane soundtrack that emphasizes AGGRESSION and CHAOS! -Go for the gold in our ENDLESS MODE–how long can you survive the onslaught?

If this sounds like something that is up your street, you can grab it now for £6.74 (as part of an introductory offer lasting until December 7th).