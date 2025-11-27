In the past, we've seen LEGO release a few different sets based on old pieces of video game hardware, from a recreation of the Atari 2600 to the LEGO versions of the Nintendo Game Boy and Nintendo Entertainment System.

But we've been thinking lately that it's about time the micros got shown a bit of love too, and luckily for us, there's someone out there who seems to have agreed.

Over on the LEGO Ideas website, a creator named lem.designs has just pitched a new concept for a potential LEGO set paying tribute to the ZX Spectrum computer, the hugely popular British home computer that first debuted back in the UK in 1982.

The set, which is 2130 pieces in total, features a recreation of the classic Spectrum body, complete with an interactive keyboard and the iconic rainbow stripe, and also includes a retro TV display, showcasing familiar ZX Spectrum games like Jetpac, Jet Set Willy, & Knightlore. There's even a cameo from Sir Clive himself, the founder of Sinclair Research (the company behind the Spectrum), seated in one of his less successful creations, the Sinclair C5, with the figure being hidden beneath the logo in the top left corner.

Having gone live yesterday, lem.designs has already hit 100 supporters, but is currently looking for more support to hit the next major milestone (1000 supporters). To be considered by LEGO, it will need 10,000 supporters in total, but we're sure there are more than enough Spectrum fans out there to make that happen.

"This project is deeply personal," lem.design wrote in the description for the project. "When I was growing up, a neighbor gave my older brother and me a ZX Spectrum.

"That gift changed everything—it was our first experience with computing. We spent countless hours loading games from cassette tapes, listening to that unforgettable screeching sound as the data loaded, and diving into classics like JetPac, Jet Set Willy, and Knight Lore. Those moments sparked a lifelong love of technology and design, and this LEGO model is my way of honoring that nostalgia and the visionary behind it all: Sir Clive Sinclair."

If you want to help the project, you can head over to the LEGO Ideas website now to pledge your support.