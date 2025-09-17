Those expecting another Namco System 22 to launch this week are going to be a bit disappointed, as Hamster has just revealed that the next Arcade Archives release will be Steel Worker, another early arcade title.

Released in 1980, Steel Worker is a puzzle arcade game from Taito that is essentially a Lemmings style game from more than a decade before Lemmings was even a thing. It sees player assume the task of guiding a workman through a level by placing down a path across a construction site from one point to another.

The goal of the game is to prevent the workman from falling to his death, while creating detours to help them get around some of the tricky obstacles like falling girders. The type of platforms you can place are listed at the bottom of the screen, and include diagonal, horizontal, and staircase-style pathways.

In the past, the game doesn't seem to have been included on any of the Taito Memories collections, but did eventually make an appearance as one of the earlier Taito titles included on the Taito Egret II Mini a few years ago now.

This latest reissue from Hamster is slated to be released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow (Thursday September 18th) and will include the typical Arcade Archives features such as online rankings.

The versions for Nintendo Switch and PS4 will cost $7.99, while the rest will cost $9.99. You can view a video of the game being played below: