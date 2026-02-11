Following its original release on Unix-based computer systems in the early '80s, the dungeon crawler Rogue received a bunch of commercial ports to home platforms, with the help of publishers like Mastertronic and Epyx; this included versions for Atari 8-bit computers and the Atari ST.

However, when it came to Atari's home console, the 7800, players were left wanting for a similar kind of dungeon-crawling experience, with the closest available parallel being Sculptured Software's 1989 retooling of John Palevich's Dandy, more commonly known as Dark Chambers.

Decades later, though, it now seems that a dedicated developer has finally set out to give Atari 7800 fans the "roguelike" experience they've always dreamed of, in the form of Rogue 7800, a brand-new homebrew title for the Atari console.

Rogue 7800 is the work of the developer ecdhe and was first revealed to be in development last year on the Atari Age forums, receiving a fully playable beta build; it somehow managed to escape our attention, though.

Yesterday, however, we learned about the project from a post by Atari Scene News on Twitter/X, which alerted us to the game and the fact that it had just received its first update in a while.

This update, according to ecdhe, introduces some bug fixes, alongside clarifying messages (for example, details on what is being picked up). There is also a better game-over screen now, as well as a new item (speed boots to zoom past enemies).

You can grab the game here, if you're interested in trying it out for yourself.