The soundtrack to Capcom's Final Fight trilogy is getting its first release on vinyl, thanks to Mana Wave Media.

The three-LP collection focuses on the SNES trio of titles, the first of which was a port of the 1989 arcade game. Due to memory constraints, this conversion lacked one of the playable characters, Guy, and was missing an entire level. The two-player option was also absent.

The SNES-exclusive sequels – Final Fight 2 and Final Fight 3 (also known as Final Fight Tough) – restored the two-player mode and increased the number of characters.





Also included on this vinyl collection are six arranged tracks from Final Fight Guy, the SNES-exclusive 'update' which swapped out Cody for Guy.

The collection features new artwork from Luis Melo and costs $66.99. You can pre-order it here.