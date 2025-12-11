Anbernic is pitching its upcoming RG 477V as its most powerful vertical emulation handheld.
The device boasts a 4.7-inch, 1280x960 resolution LTPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 CPU. It's expected to handle everything up to and including PS2 and GameCube emulation (according to its maker) and will be running Google's Android 14 OS.
You can also expect a full-glass front panel, Hall Effect analogue sticks and battery life of around eight hours.
It will be available in two memory options – 8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 12GB RAM / 256GB storage. A MicroSD card slot will enable users to add more storage space if needed.
There's also a stack of AI-related hoo-ha planned, including "one-click game guides" and "real-time translations" during gameplay.
Here are the full specs for the device: