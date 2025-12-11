Anbernic is pitching its upcoming RG 477V as its most powerful vertical emulation handheld.

The device boasts a 4.7-inch, 1280x960 resolution LTPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 CPU. It's expected to handle everything up to and including PS2 and GameCube emulation (according to its maker) and will be running Google's Android 14 OS.



A borderless full-screen look, smooth touch, and powerful performance packed into a clean retro vibe.

Watch the official promo and see it in action 🎬#NewArrival #retrohandheld #gaminglife #techvibes #androidgaming pic.twitter.com/wcYwaVgoDA Meet Anbernic’s strongest vertical retro handheld ⚡A borderless full-screen look, smooth touch, and powerful performance packed into a clean retro vibe.Watch the official promo and see it in action 🎬 #anbernic December 11, 2025

You can also expect a full-glass front panel, Hall Effect analogue sticks and battery life of around eight hours.

It will be available in two memory options – 8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 12GB RAM / 256GB storage. A MicroSD card slot will enable users to add more storage space if needed.

There's also a stack of AI-related hoo-ha planned, including "one-click game guides" and "real-time translations" during gameplay.

Here are the full specs for the device: