Blaze has just launched the first Evercade firmware update of the year, and it offers some pretty big changes for owners of the VS/VS-R, EXP/EXP-R and Alpha.

The headline news is that the Game of the Month system is being replaced by Highlight of the Month, "an opportunity to explore some classics from the Evercade back catalogue without needing to insert (or even own!) the cartridge that a game is on. This gives Evercade newcomers the chance to try out some games from earlier cartridges that they might not have played before, and experienced veterans the opportunity to revisit titles they might not have touched for a while."

The first game is the Genesis version of Midnight Resistance, which was originally featured on Data East Collection 1.

The next big addition to the introduction of dip switch support for the various arcade releases across the Evercade range of carts. Currently in beta and not available on Super Pocket devices, dip switches allow you to change elements such as difficulty, lives and so on.

Finally, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars—which is featured on the upcoming Broken Sword Collection—will get alternative language support. "The language will automatically select based on your current Evercade System language," says Blaze.