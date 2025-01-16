Blaze has revealed that the first two Broken Sword games are coming to the Evercade family of systems.

Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars and Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror will ship on an Evercade Giga Cart and will be playable across all Evercade systems, as well as the Super Pocket handhelds.

Blaze says:

For the first time, fans can experience these original 32-bit timeless console classics on a single physical cartridge, made possible by the Evercade’s Giga Cart format, allowing for more complex and larger games on the same iconic cartridge design.

Broken Sword Collection will cost £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99. Pre-orders open on January 30th, with the release happening next month.

Revolution Software CEO, Charles Cecil MBE, had this to say: