Blaze has just announced a new cartridge collection for its Evercade family of systems.

Indie Heroes Collection 4 "brings together an eclectic lineup of games originally created for retro-inspired platforms". It features 11 "modern retro" releases that have previously been featured as part of Evercade's time-limited 'Game of the Month' series. "These titles highlight innovative gameplay, vibrant pixel art, and unique narratives that appeal to gamers of all ages," says Blaze.

The games included are:

The Curse of Illmoore Bay – Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer.

– Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer. Block'Em Sock'Em – A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos.

– A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos. Nyghtmare: The Ninth King – Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure.

– Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure. Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure – Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles.

– Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles. Collie Defense – Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game.

– Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game. Flea!2 – Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic.

– Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic. Batty Zabella – Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure.

– Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure. Murtop – Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game.

– Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game. Soko Banana – A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes.

– A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes. Starseed – Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure.

– Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure. Block Droppin' – Test your reflexes in this addictive block-dropping arcade game.

The cartridge will cost £19.99, $24.99 and €24.99, which is in line with Evercade's new pricing structure. It launches in February and pre-orders go live on January 30th.

