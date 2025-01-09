Blaze has just announced a new cartridge collection for its Evercade family of systems.
Indie Heroes Collection 4 "brings together an eclectic lineup of games originally created for retro-inspired platforms". It features 11 "modern retro" releases that have previously been featured as part of Evercade's time-limited 'Game of the Month' series. "These titles highlight innovative gameplay, vibrant pixel art, and unique narratives that appeal to gamers of all ages," says Blaze.
The games included are:
- The Curse of Illmoore Bay – Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer.
- Block'Em Sock'Em – A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos.
- Nyghtmare: The Ninth King – Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure.
- Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure – Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles.
- Collie Defense – Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game.
- Flea!2 – Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic.
- Batty Zabella – Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure.
- Murtop – Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game.
- Soko Banana – A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes.
- Starseed – Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure.
- Block Droppin' – Test your reflexes in this addictive block-dropping arcade game.
The cartridge will cost £19.99, $24.99 and €24.99, which is in line with Evercade's new pricing structure. It launches in February and pre-orders go live on January 30th.
Sean Cleaver, Blaze Entertainment's Head of Marketing, had this to say about the news:
With Indie Heroes Collection 4, we continue to celebrate the incredible creativity of the indie gaming community. This collection offers something for everyone, from gripping adventures to mind-bending puzzles and nostalgic platformers. It's a testament to the thriving modern retro scene.