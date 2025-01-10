CES is always full of surprises – after all, it's the event where the tech world shows off its latest and greatest gadgets.

However, one device is turning heads for another reason. As reported by Sammobile, a walk past Samsung's CES 2025 stand might lead you to assume the Korean giant has somehow brokered a deal with Sony to relaunch the PS2 – but sadly, this isn't the case.

As Sammobile writer Mihai Matei explains:

When I first laid my eyes on the new Samsung Wireless One Connect box, I really thought Samsung brought a PS2 to CES. It almost felt like my brain glitched out and my heart skipped a beat. It took me a moment to realize the absurdity of what I was imagining.

Looking at the photo, you can forgive Matei's confusion. From a distance, the unit does indeed look a lot like the original PS2 model, right down to the fact that the power LED is located in the same place as the PlayStation logo.

The device is actually a lot smaller than Sony's 160 million-selling console, and it goes without saying that it doesn't play God of War or Gran Turismo 3; it's designed to reduce the tangle of wires behind your television by using WiFi 7 to stream your HDMI connection to your TV.

This year's CES has also seen Capcom and Bandai Namco join forces on a new handheld.