The software engineer Bo Bayles (@memory_fallen) has recently taken a deeper look at the cult Sega Dreamcast role-playing simulation SEGAGAGA, and in the process has released a new patch that unlocks two of the game's hidden debug menus.

SEGAGAGA, in case you've never heard of it, is a game that was exclusively released in Japan and came out in March 2001, after Sega had already announced its intentions to abandon development for the Dreamcast to become a third-party developer.

It sees players trying to save a struggling Sega in their battle against a rival video game company called DOGMA, and features of lot of self-referential humour and references to other Sega franchises.





More details and the patch are here: pic.twitter.com/zfPwalw4kt My favorite feature of the new debug menu: playing the shmup mini game in which you fight Sega consoles (it's 終天狗 in the third column).More details and the patch are here: https://t.co/SpeV37Dchb January 8, 2025

According to Bayles, one of the two menus has been known for a while now, thanks to hackers, and is used to access the movie test screen to rewatch the game's cutscenes, play background music and sound effects, adjust battle parameters, and more. It was previously unlocked using a cheat code that required players to plug a controller into port C before entering the following sequence at the title screen: Left, X, Up, Y, Right, B, Down, A, Right, B, Up, Y, Right, B, Down, X. You would then need to hold down X and press R to bring up the menu. However, this new patch eliminates this, letting you simply hold X and press R to bring it up.

The second debug menu, meanwhile, appears to be an entirely new discovery and can be used to access different RPG scenarios, skip straight to the staff roll, or play some of the mini-games. With the patch enabled, the game will boot straight into this menu, letting you navigate a bunch of different options.

You can download the patch now from SegaXtreme. Here is a link to Bayles' original post, with a technical breakdown of what he changed to enable the two modes.