Back at CES 2020, My Arcade announced the Super Retro Champ, a handheld which plays SNES and Genesis games. It was supposed to launch later that year but vanished from view.
However, the company has resurrected the device for CES 2025, and expects to release it for $149.99 later this year. It will play games from any region.
The Super Retro Champ has a six-inch screen (the original 2020 announcement promised a seven-inch display) and a rechargeable battery which delivers "hours of uninterrupted gameplay". It has a kickstand on the back, so it can be used in tabletop mode, like the Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to connect controllers to it wirelessly. There's also a HDMI port so you can link it up to your TV.
The device will almost certainly use software emulation, so don't expect FPGA-like accuracy here. We'll also reserve judgment on that screen until we see it in person.
It's worth noting that the Retro Champ – a similar system that plays NES and Famicom games – didn't go down too well with some people, so keep your expectations in check.
However, if you're looking for a (moderately) portable way to end the 16-bit console war, this might be worth considering.