Dang, I was just talking about something like this in another one of your articles!

And this actually looks pretty cool. Although, personally, I'd rather just have it play SNES games only so it could be about half the height with the cartridges fitting perfectly flush as I think they do here. Also, I'd like it to be FPGA.

So, Imagine what I'm saying here: A device something like this but specifically for SNES only [all regions] so it could be quite a bit smaller, FPGA (because we all want that in 2025), and built to the truly premium quality of something like the ModRetro Chromatic from the casing to the screen and even the simplicity of it all (gets immediately into the games with no faff and fuss going through menus and such), etc. It could be stunning.

ModRetro, make it happen!

By the way, I wonder if there's any modern equivalent of a screen that functions very much like old CRTs but in modern LCD/OLED form factors, because that would just be mind blowing on a device like this. I know there was once work being done of FED/SED technology that was supposed to be basically that, but I think that just died a death. Wish that came to fruition, as it sounds like it would be the perfect solution for classic retro gaming in modern times.

@Deway Keep in mind how old that article is and where it seems FPGA is today by comparison. And also remember that most emulation solutions come with utterly terrible front ends that only geeks can be bothered faffing around with half the time, whereas something like the ModRetro Chromatic has a UI that's as simple and clean as it gets. In fact, outside of the very basic settings menu, you're into games instantly from the moment you insert the cartridge and turn on the system with literally zero faff and fuss. And it can do that because it's built for one specific purpose only that it fulfills to near perfection. That's how I want all future systems like this to be in an ideal world.