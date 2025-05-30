Two legends of video game development are teaming up to create a brand new game for the Spectrum Next and PC.

UrbX Warriors is a new action-arcade adventure game from the programmer Tony Warriner (Broken Sword, Beneath A Steel Sky) and Stoo Cambridge (Cannon Fodder, Sensible World of Soccer), and will see the two veterans pull from their decades of industry experience to create their "most challenging project to date", to push the Spectrum Next's advanced hardware to the limit.

It focuses on a pair of urban explorers, named Alejandro and Ramona, who happen across what they believe to be an unexplored Mayan temple, deep within the rainforest, but end up discovering more than they bargained for.

Delving deeper into the temple's dungeons, players will find themselves taking control of one of the two adventurers, with the goal being to bash and blast away the demons, zombies, and robber gangs you encounter while solving the temple's many traps and puzzles.

The game is currently live on Kickstarter and already seems to have flown past its £6000 funding goal. Here the developers are offering a bunch of rewards for supporting the project, ranging from digital copies (for either platform) priced at £15, to standard (£30) and big box editions (£50).

There are also various more expensive editions being offered, including some that will ship with their own UrbX Warriors-themed joystick. These are all expected to ship next year.

A demo for Windows, MacOS, and Spectrum Next is also now available on itch.io, where the developers are also teasing versions for "PSX, Switch, Dreamcast, and Amiga".

You can back the project here.