Taito is helping to expand the Evercade range this year, thanks to the addition of a Taito-themed Alpha bartop arcade and two new Taito Evercade cartridges.
Like the two Capcom variants released last year, the unit will feature dual controls and a bunch of pre-loaded games. It will also have two cartridge slots, so you can play Evercade carts on it. Swappable marquees will be included, along with stereo sound and an 8” high-resolution IPS screen.
The pre-loaded games are:
- BUBBLE BOBBLE
- CADASH
- ELEVATOR ACTION
- THE FAIRYLAND STORY
- GROWL
- THE LEGEND OF KAGE
- THE NEWZEALAND STORY
- PUZZLE BOBBLE
- RASTAN
- SPACE INVADERS
The Evercade Alpha Taito Bartop Arcade will be available to pre-order for £199.99 / €229.99 / $259.99 from May 30th, 2025. When it launches in November, the price will rise to £229.99 / €249.99 / $279.99.
As for the cartridges, Taito Arcade 1 and Taito Arcade 2 will include the following games:
Taito Arcade 1
- BUBBLE BOBBLE
- CHACK’N POP
- COLONY 7
- DON DOKO DON
- GROWL
- SPACE INVADERS
- PIRATE PETE
- RAIMAIS
- THE LEGEND OF KAGE
Taito Arcade 2
- ALPINE SKI
- THE ELECTRIC YO-YO
- ELEVATOR ACTION
- KIKI KAIKAI
- LIQUID KIDS
- RASTAN
- OPERATION WOLF
- THE NEWZEALAND STORY
- VOLFIED
Each cart will be available for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 and launch this September. Pre-orders open on July 31st, 2025.