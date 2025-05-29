Taito Joins The Evercade Alpha Bartop Arcade Range 1
Taito is helping to expand the Evercade range this year, thanks to the addition of a Taito-themed Alpha bartop arcade and two new Taito Evercade cartridges.

Like the two Capcom variants released last year, the unit will feature dual controls and a bunch of pre-loaded games. It will also have two cartridge slots, so you can play Evercade carts on it. Swappable marquees will be included, along with stereo sound and an 8” high-resolution IPS screen.

The pre-loaded games are:

  • BUBBLE BOBBLE
  • CADASH
  • ELEVATOR ACTION
  • THE FAIRYLAND STORY
  • GROWL
  • THE LEGEND OF KAGE
  • THE NEWZEALAND STORY
  • PUZZLE BOBBLE
  • RASTAN
  • SPACE INVADERS

The Evercade Alpha Taito Bartop Arcade will be available to pre-order for £199.99 / €229.99 / $259.99 from May 30th, 2025. When it launches in November, the price will rise to £229.99 / €249.99 / $279.99.

As for the cartridges, Taito Arcade 1 and Taito Arcade 2 will include the following games:

Taito Arcade 1

  • BUBBLE BOBBLE
  • CHACK’N POP
  • COLONY 7
  • DON DOKO DON
  • GROWL
  • SPACE INVADERS
  • PIRATE PETE
  • RAIMAIS
  • THE LEGEND OF KAGE

Taito Arcade 2

  • ALPINE SKI
  • THE ELECTRIC YO-YO
  • ELEVATOR ACTION
  • KIKI KAIKAI
  • LIQUID KIDS
  • RASTAN
  • OPERATION WOLF
  • THE NEWZEALAND STORY
  • VOLFIED

Each cart will be available for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 and launch this September. Pre-orders open on July 31st, 2025.