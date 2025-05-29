Taito is helping to expand the Evercade range this year, thanks to the addition of a Taito-themed Alpha bartop arcade and two new Taito Evercade cartridges.

Like the two Capcom variants released last year, the unit will feature dual controls and a bunch of pre-loaded games. It will also have two cartridge slots, so you can play Evercade carts on it. Swappable marquees will be included, along with stereo sound and an 8” high-resolution IPS screen.

The pre-loaded games are:

BUBBLE BOBBLE

CADASH

ELEVATOR ACTION

THE FAIRYLAND STORY

GROWL

THE LEGEND OF KAGE

THE NEWZEALAND STORY

PUZZLE BOBBLE

RASTAN

SPACE INVADERS

The Evercade Alpha Taito Bartop Arcade will be available to pre-order for £199.99 / €229.99 / $259.99 from May 30th, 2025. When it launches in November, the price will rise to £229.99 / €249.99 / $279.99.

As for the cartridges, Taito Arcade 1 and Taito Arcade 2 will include the following games:

Taito Arcade 1



BUBBLE BOBBLE

CHACK’N POP

COLONY 7

DON DOKO DON

GROWL

SPACE INVADERS

PIRATE PETE

RAIMAIS

THE LEGEND OF KAGE

Taito Arcade 2

ALPINE SKI

THE ELECTRIC YO-YO

ELEVATOR ACTION

KIKI KAIKAI

LIQUID KIDS

RASTAN

OPERATION WOLF

THE NEWZEALAND STORY

VOLFIED

Each cart will be available for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 and launch this September. Pre-orders open on July 31st, 2025.