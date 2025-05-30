More than a decade after its original launch, the indie kaiju shoot 'em up Gaurodon has just received a brand new 2025 update from its original developer Locomalito, with revised "pacing, mechanics and a proper scoring system."

Initially launched as a free title for Windows, Mac, and Linux-based PCs (as well as the failed Android-based console Ouya), Gaurodon is an arcade-style shoot 'em up inspired by famous Kaiju films like Godzilla, Rodan, and Gamera, and a mixture of classic games such as Defender, Sky Kid, Choplifter, and 1942.

It was originally released in 2013 and saw players taking control of a pterodactyl-esque monster who has hatched from a mysterious egg situated on Mount Teide in the Canary Islands and must take to the skies to battle the mobilizing army and other giant creatures that have awoken from their slumber.





The 2013 game has been completely redone to fit my current vision of traditional arcade game design. It's denser (more levels but less overall length), with better pacing, mechanics and a proper scoring system.

Download at pic.twitter.com/7tdy5aZM7T #Gaurodan is here!The 2013 game has been completely redone to fit my current vision of traditional arcade game design. It's denser (more levels but less overall length), with better pacing, mechanics and a proper scoring system. @Gryzor87 Download at https://t.co/wHSbMtWXNB May 30, 2025

According to Locomalito, the 2025 version of the game is designed to be much denser (more levels, shorter length) than the original, and has been completely redone to fit the developer's "current vision of traditional arcade game design". Again, it is available for free, with a donation option also being provided alongside the download, just in case you want to support the developer for their hard work on the project.

"I loved making this game in 2013," Locomalito writes on the game's official website. "But I always had the impression that I could make it better. In 2025 I completely remade it, applying everything I had learned since its original launch."

You can download the new version of the game here.