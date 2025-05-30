The Nintendo ROM hacker and porting specialist Infidelity has released his latest NES to SNES port, this time tackling Capcom's 1993 action-platformer Mega Man VI (known in Japan as Rockman 6: The Greatest Battle in History!!).

As you may or not already be aware, in the past, Infidelity has been responsible for porting a large number of other NES games over to the SNES, such as The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Punch Out!!, and Mega Man 1-5, to name a few.





Please grab my Beta 1.0 of my Mega Man VI port to the Super Nintendo!



The idea behind these ports is essentially to reduce performance issues and expand the ROM size, allowing for further improvements to be made that wouldn't necessarily be possible on the original hardware. This includes incorporating things like MSU1 audio and FMV-style cut scenes.

This latest port, for instance, appears to come with the ability to select between the Japanese and US versions of the game (a feature that is demonstrated in VideoGameEsoterica's recent video on the port).