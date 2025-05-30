Marc Robledo, a ROM hacker perhaps best known online for his recent Mega Man World DX projects, has just published an amazing new Game Boy Camera tool, which will make handling your photos much less of a chore in the future.

The Game Boy Camera Manager is now available to use in-browser and contains a bunch of useful features, with Robledo referring to it as "the Swiss knife of GB Camera data management".

Upon loading the page for the first time, it will ask you to provide a valid Game Boy Camera SRAM or ROM to start, before allowing you to import and export photos, and edit metadata like the date and the details of the photographer (including their name and ID).



It can export and import pictures, edit meta data, inject custom printable frames to the ROM and much more!#GameBoyCamera I've released Game Boy Camera Manager, a tool that could be considered the swiss knife of GB Camera data management.It can export and import pictures, edit meta data, inject custom printable frames to the ROM and much more! https://t.co/R8CICMJETp #GameBoy May 30, 2025

In addition to that, it is also possible to create and inject new frames (both standard and high frames) into the original ROM (160x224 resolution only), as well as to export existing frames from the ROM to use outside of the camera.

Here's the full list of features, according to the project's GitHub page:

Savegame (SRAM): extract/insert photos from/to your saved game convert photos from/to PNG set date to your pictures (can be seen in-game in VIEW > ALBUM) allow different shapes for game face edit your User ID unlock all secret content (Album B and real credits) use Border 19

ROM: edit printable frames and wild frames edit minigame game faces edit Album B pictures ROM is saved with some patches applied: allow use of Border 19 allow use of Wild Frame 8

and more!

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in using, you can head over to Marc Robledo's website now to give it a whirl.