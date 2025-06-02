Former Compile president Masamitsu Niitani has just released a PC version of the puzzler Pochi And Nyaa which is based on the unreleased Sega Naomi version.

The game was originally supposed to launch on Sega's arcade platform back in 2002, but Compile's bankruptcy meant that it was delayed until the end of the following year and would instead launch on the Neo Geo (SNK Playmore handled publishing duties). It would later be ported to the PS2 in Japan.

This new version—which Niitani has seemingly released with little fanfare or hype—is described as "a faithful Windows port of the unreleased NAOMI version."

niitani just released a port of the naomi version of pochi and nyaa virtually out of nowhere. Unsure if this is being released without the rights holders' permission, so snag it before it gets pulled down. Different from PS2/NeoGeo ver. https://t.co/1tybKVPNN9 May 30, 2025

As noted by STG Shmups, it's not known if rights holder D4 Enterprise is involved with this release, so it might not be online for long.

Here's the description of the game taken from Niitani's site:

Connect, branch, and ignite! The legendary falling-block puzzle game that brought innovation to the genre finally arrives on Windows, over 20 years after its original debut. Pochi and Nyaa is a unique action-puzzle game where you connect blocks of the same color and ignite them at your chosen timing to trigger chain reactions. With strategic play, you can freely control combos and branching chains, enjoying the exhilaration of massive links.

You can download it for 2,000 Yen.