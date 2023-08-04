Japanese homebrew developer Habit Soft is bringing Jaleco's arcade classic City Connection to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, it has been revealed.

Habit Soft – which is also creating the physical version of the upcoming Game Gear shmup Gunstream – has already converted Jaleco's Moero!! Pro Yakyuu Home Run coin-op to the Game Boy.

Despite the homebrew origins of Habit Soft, this is an officially-licenced released, as the cartridge label contains the City Connection copyright. City Connection (confusingly) is the name of the firm which purchased Jaleco's assets when its parent company Game Yarou filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

it looks like JP homebrew publisher Habit Soft is bringing Jaleco's City Connection to Mega Drive🇯🇵 this would be their second Jaleco conversion for vintage hardware—they produced a Game Boy conversion of the infamously tough Moero!! Pro Yakyuu home run arcade game last year https://t.co/dQoypX8I4X August 4, 2023

Originally released in 1985, City Connection (the game) is unique in that its protagonist is a Honda City hatchback, yet it's not a racing game as such, and is more of a platform action title. The aim is to drive over roads to paint them whilst avoiding the unwanted attention of the local police.

The game was ported to the NES, and it has been re-released across several digital stores, including Nintendo's Virtual Console and, more recently, as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives range on Nintendo Switch.

Habit Soft recently produced a special 'challenge' version of Gunstream, which was only available in physical locations in Japan. The full release is expected soon.