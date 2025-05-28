GenesisFan64—a Mexican homebrew coder who worked across pretty much all of Sega's consoles—has passed away, we're sad to report.

The news was broken on social media a few days ago and was spotted by @PigsyRetro, another Sega-focused homebrew developer who is currently hard at work porting Castlevania: Symphony of the Night to the Genesis / Mega Drive.

"Very sad to just hear of the passing of @_gf64 today," said Pigsy on social media. "We only had a couple of brief interactions about some of the great experiments he was doing with the 32XCD, but he was always friendly. His contributions to the scene will be sorely missed. RIP."

GenesisFan64's social media profile lists Genesis, Sega CD, Sega 32X, CD32X, Sega Pico, Game Gear, Master System and Saturn as the platforms he was working on.

Pigsy also links to a video showcasing the kind of experimental work GenesisFan64 was doing with the 32X and Sega CD:

El codigo está listo para hacerle el doc (al menos del lado de Genesis)

he estado ocupado con unos mods que me pidieron para Sega CD



This video was made using NikonaMD, an SDK developed by GenesisFan64 in pure assembly for Genesis, Sega CD, Sega 32X, Sega CD32X and Sega Pico.

Our thoughts are with GenesisFan64's family and friends at this difficult time.