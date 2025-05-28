If the constant new stories in the media about AI have got you fearing a Terminator-style uprising, then we have the perfect game for you — a promising new 8-bit-style action platformer from the indie developer and three LD Jam-winner Joel Strange, which allows you to smash and break your way through waves of enemy robots with the use of your fists.

Raw Fists, as the game is called, recently crossed our radar online, thanks to a series of social media posts from its creator, and appears to have been a project that was in development for a while, before being put to one side for an undisclosed period. Earlier this month, however, Strange ended up revisiting the project, deciding to launch a Kickstarter campaign in the near future to help fund the remainder of the PC game's development and finish the project.

At least for the moment, there doesn't seem to be a specific date given on when the crowdfunding campaign will begin, but a Kickstarter landing page is already live, allowing you to sign up to be alerted on when you can back the project (a three-stage demo is also apparently on the way).





I'm making this stage for a video showing how I design & create it all, stay tuned for that soon! Who says heading into the office is boring? Not when you can punch robots!

Speaking about the project in the past, Strange has described Raw Fists as an "authentic 8-bit experience", inspired by Sunsoft titles like Shatterhand and Batman, but with "modern gameplay ideas".

On the Kickstarter page, for example, he promises "no more limited lives", "no more restarting from the beginning", and no annoying sprite flicker — something which those of you who grew up with an NES on hand will no doubt be familiar with.

As for the story, the game will see players step into the role of an as-yet-unnamed character, with the goal being to save a futuristic city called Utopia from the army of heavily armed robots that are just asking to be chinned. In total, players will have to travel across 30 stages, spanning 8 unique areas (from city to factories), with the order in which you tackle them being entirely up to you. There is also an upgrade system planned for the title, with players being able to take advantage of new abilities purchased with credits earned in each stage.

If you like the look of the project, you can follow the developer @sinclairstrange on Twitter (or BlueSky) to receive further updates or sign up for the Kickstarter here.