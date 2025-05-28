Andreas Yiannikaris, lead designer on titles such as OlliOlli 2 and Rollerdrome, has posted footage of a mash-up title he's currently tinkering around with in GameMaker, and it's looking very promising indeed.

Lightgun Dungeon is described by Yiannikaris as "Dungeon Master x House of the Dead" and combines a dungeon-crawling perspective with light gun segments where you blow away zombies to earn gold.

As pointed out by games journo and all-round retro gaming boffin Andi Hamilton, a similar approach was taken with Ocean's Platoon on the C64, released back in 1987.

Did some work on LIGHTGUN DUNGEON 🗺️ Mini-map 🟩 Pixel size and alignment consistency pass 🎵 Battle music 📈 Random encounters #GameDev #IndieDev #MadeWithGamemaker #GameMaker — Andreas Yiannikaris (@dreofthedead.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T13:31:25.410Z

In the footage above, Yiannikaris explains how the random encounter system works and hints that gold earned during gameplay can be used to purchase upgrades, just like in any other RPG. Let's hope this blossoms into a full game because it's looking amazing so far.

Yiannikaris was part of UK company Roll7 until the studio's closure in 2024, following Take-Two's sale of Private Division (to which Roll7 was affiliated) to an undisclosed buyer.