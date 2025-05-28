The publisher ININ Games has recently announced it will soon be revealing a new "old" game it has been working on bringing back, but it seems, in an effort to keep expectations in check, it has warned Shenmue fans not to get too excited as it has "nothing to do with your favourite game".

Instead, the publisher has specified that the title is a "totally different type of a game for ININ" and "not the kind of thing [they] normally do", before revealing more "vague details" will follow soon.

In other words, those hoping to continue Ryo's quest in the future still have a wait ahead of them.

I'm very pleased to announce an announcement. And no, Shenmue fans, unfortunately it has nothing to do with your favorite game. No, this is a totally different type of game for ININ. Yes it's old, of course. But it ain't the kind of thing we normally do. More vague details soon! pic.twitter.com/0eIpa1AuJC May 28, 2025

Ever since ININ Games first announced it had acquired the publishing rights for Shenmue III from Deep Silver last year, there's been a lot of excitement and speculation in the Shenmue fan community over what this change could potentially mean (if anything) for the future of the series.

However, it appears, as indicated by this announcement, that ININ is acutely aware of the added attention it has attracted lately.

As a result, it has for the time being (at least) decided to pour some cold water on hopes it may be coming out with something Shenmue-related in the near future, to prevent people from becoming disappointed when the actual announcement is revealed.